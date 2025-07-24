Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24 (ANI): On the occasion of Aadi Amavasai, a significant day in the Tamil Hindu calendar dedicated to honouring ancestors, hundreds of devotees gathered in Madurai to perform the sacred Pitru Karma Puja, a ritual steeped in tradition and reverence.

This auspicious occasion, which falls during the Tamil month of Aadi (mid-Jul to mid-Aug), is particularly important for individuals seeking to pay homage to their forebears, as it is believed that performing these rites can bring peace to the souls of the departed and ensure their blessings for the living.

Aadi Amavasya (or Aadi Amavasai) falls on the New Moon day (Amavasya) in the Tamil month of Aadi. As per Tamil culture, it is one of the three most powerful New Moon days to perform specific traditions and rituals for the ancestors known as Pitru Tarpanam (ancestral rituals). The day holds great religious and spiritual significance among Tamil Hindus.

During this period, People go to rivers, especially Cauvery, to offer food, water, and prayers to honour their forefathers

Hindus believe that by observing a fast on the new moon day of every month and by performing special pujas to pray for the peace of their departed ancestors, they will attain peace of mind. Noteworthy among these periods are the Utrayana holy phase of the Tamil months of Thai and Masi, as well as the Dakshinayana holy season of the Tamil months of Aadi and Puratasi.

It is believed that those who cannot observe a fast on the new moon day of every month, if they observe a fast on the new moon day of the auspicious months of Utrayana namely Thai and Masi, and if they observe a fast on the new moon day of the auspicious months of Dakshinayana namely Aadi and Purattasi, and take a dip in holy water bodies in remembrance of their departed ancestors, they will get the benefits of observing the every new moon fast of the year.

It is also believed that performing pujas for parents, especially during the Tamil months of Thai and Aadi, and for relatives in the Tamil month of Masi, as well as for everyone in general, including strangers, during the holy month of Purattasi, is particularly beneficial.

During this occasion, devotees visit temples, seashores, and riverbanks in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu to perform rituals. Devotees also visit various Shiva temples on 'Aadi Amavasai' and perform special pujas. (ANI)

