Ballia, July 23: A man was arrested here for allegedly posting objectionable comments against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a social media platform, police said on Thursday. A case was registered against Sanjay Bharti, a resident of Paligara village, based on a complaint filed by Moti Chandra Gupta. Uttar Pradesh: Man Posts Objectionable Content About Rahul Gandhi on WhatsApp, Arrested.

Bharti allegedly used abusive language and wrote objectionable comments against Adityanath on Facebook, the police said. Additional Superintendent of Police Kripa Shankar said the accused has been arrested and sent to jail. He has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, the officer said.