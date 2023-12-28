Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): The last rites of late Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam chief and actor Vijayakanth will be held with full state honours at the party office in Tamil Nadu's Koyambedu on December 28, the party informed through a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the ceremony is scheduled to be held at around 4.45 pm on Friday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier announced that the DMDK chief would be laid to rest with state honours.

The chief minister visited Vijayakanth's Chennai residence and laid floral tributes at his mortal remains earlier in the day.

State minister Ranipet R Gandhi and DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi also paid tributes to the departed leader in Kancheepuram.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, BJP state chief K Annamalai, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the demise of the DMDK chief after a brief battle with Covid-19.

The actor-turned-politician was put on ventilator support after he complained of breathing problems, his party informed earlier on Thursday.

Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry.

He founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam in 2005.

Vijayakanth served as the leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly from 2011-2016.

He served as a Member of the Legislative Assembly twice, representing the Virudhachalam and Rishivandiyam constituencies. (ANI)

