Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 (ANI):The Madras High Court on Friday received a bomb threat email, according to officials.

According to Madras High Court Police, an anonymous bomb threat email was sent to the Madras High Court on the court's official email ID this morning.

Upon receiving the information, police personnel and a bomb squad immediately rushed to the spot and began a thorough inspection of the premises and surrounding areas.

According to High Court police, investigations are underway to trace the origin of the email and assess the credibility of the threat.

Meanwhile, tension gripped the Madras High Court premises after the anonymous bomb threat mail.

Further details are awaited.

The threat comes within a week of bomb threats received by the High Courts of Bombay and Delhi, last Friday.

On September 12, the Bombay High Court and the Delhi High Court had received bomb threats emails leading to panic and disruption of the court proceedings. The threats were later called out to be Hoaxes. (ANI)

