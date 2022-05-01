Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): The Directorate of Medical Education of the Tamil Nadu government issued a notice to the Madurai Medical College and sought an explanation against the first-year students taking the Charak oath instead of the Hippocratic oath in the reception celebration.

Madurai Government Medical College organised a welcome reception for the first-year students on Saturday. It was reported that during the oath-taking ceremony, the students, dressed in their uniforms, replaced the centuries-old tradition of Greek origin, the Hippocratic oath with 'Charak Shapath'.

Also Read | Face Masks to Be Made Compulsory in Maharashtra If COVID-19 Cases Rise, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

The Directorate of Medical Education has sought an explaination from the principal of the medical college regarding the incident.

The Hippocratic Oath is an ancient pledge of medical ethical conduct, taken by the medical students as an important step in becoming a doctor.

Also Read | LPG Price Hike: Telangana Rashtra Samithi Leader K Kavitha Slams Centre Over Hike in Commercial LPG Price.

During the ceremony, Tamil Nadu finance minister, Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister of Commercial Taxes, P. Moorthy, District Collector Dr S. Aneesh Sekhar, and Medical College Principal, Dr A.Rathinavel were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)