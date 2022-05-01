Hyderabad, May 1: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K. Kavitha on Sunday slammed the Centre for again raising the price of commercial LPG.

The price of commercial gas has been revised upwards by Rs 102.50, pushing the price to Rs 2,355.50. LPG Price Hike: 19-kg Commercial Cylinder Price Rises by Rs 102.50, Now Costs Rs 2,355.50.

The member of Telangana Legislative Council tweeted that the actions and decisions of the Modi government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man. She said the hike of Rs 102 in the price of LPG commercial cylinder is the second major hike after Assembly elections in the states.

Check tweet:

The actions and decisions of the Modi Government reflect on their insensitivity towards the common man. The price is of #LPG Commercial Cylinder has been hiked by 102₹, second major hike after elections. What does the Govt expect, people to shut the shops and sit at home? https://t.co/w7ZLMS7Jzc — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 1, 2022

"What does the government expect, people to shut the shops and sit at home," asked Kavitha, who is daughter of Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao.

The government has raised the prices of commercial LPG cylinder for the second time after the end of recent Assembly elections, along with fuel prices and prices of other commodities.

