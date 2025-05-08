Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister, Duraimurugan was allotted the Law portfolio on Thursday. The portfolio of Minerals and Mines was allotted to Thiru. S Regupathy who was also appointed as the Natural Resources Minister.

A statement released by Tamil Nadu' Raj Bhavan informed about these appointments.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: From US and UK to Israel, Here's a List of Countries That Backed India After Strikes on Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan, PoJK.

"Based on the recommendation of Hon'ble Chief Minister the portfolio of Law has been allotted to Thiru. Duraimurugan, Minister of Water Resources. Further, the portfolio of Minerals and Mines has been allotted to Thiru. S Regupathy and he has been designated as Minister for Natural Resources,' the statement read.

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA T Mano Thangraj on April 28 took oath as a minister in the reshuffled Tamil Nadu cabinet after the resignation of V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy.Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office.

Also Read | 'High Alert on Borders': NSA Ajit Doval Briefs PM Narendra Modi After Operation Sindoor.

Chief Minister MK Stalin was also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

T Mano Thangraj, the MLA from Padmanabhapuram, has been allotted the portfolio of Milk and Dairy Development.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Thangraj expressed his happiness and said, "I have experience and this department deals with the poor agrarian people as well as the urban area customers where we provide milk to all the people at a very reasonable price... We have a very strong customer base as well as a strong producer base. We will be able to take the institution to the next level."

The Tamil Nadu government reshuffled the cabinet after the resignation of V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy and inducted Thangraj as a minister, offering him the same portfolio he held before the last reshuffle back in September 2024.

Additionally, SS Sivasankar, the Minister for Transport, has also been entrusted with the Electricity portfolio. He will henceforth serve as the Minister for Transport and Electricity.S Muthusamy, who was previously the Minister for Housing and Urban Development, has now been assigned the additional responsibility of Prohibition and Excise, making him the Minister for Housing and Prohibition and Excise.

RS Rajakannappan, who previously managed the Milk and Dairy Development portfolio, will now take charge of Forests and Khadi and has been appointed Minister for Forests and Khadi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)