Operation Sindoor: From US and UK to Israel, Here’s a List of Countries That Backed India After Strikes on Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan, PoJK

India’s cross-border counter-terror operation in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Operation Sindoor, has garnered rare and vocal international support. Scroll down to check the list of countries that supported India after Operation Sindoor.

News Subhash Kamble| May 08, 2025 01:30 PM IST
Operation Sindoor: From US and UK to Israel, Here’s a List of Countries That Backed India After Strikes on Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan, PoJK
Operation Sindoor (Photo Credits: /X @adgpi)

Mumbai, May 8: India’s cross-border counter-terror operation in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Operation Sindoor, has garnered rare and vocal international support, marking a significant diplomatic and geopolitical shift. Major global powers, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Israel, and the Netherlands, have strongly backed India’s right to defend itself following the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 dead.

Unlike past instances, when calls for restraint dominated discourse, the current global response has been notably direct in condemning Pakistan-based terrorism. The shift reflects a growing recognition of India’s security concerns and rising influence on the world stage. Scroll down to check the list of countries that supported India after Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi Briefs Cabinet After India’s Precision Strike at Terror Camps in Pakistan, Says Mission Executed Flawlessly.

List of Countries That Backed India's Operation Sindoor on Terror Hotbeds in Pakistan, PoJK

US Extends Full Support

US President Donald Trump said he wants India and Pakistan to stop attacking each other now. The Republican also offered to 'help' the two countries work out their differences amid rising tensions in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack of last month. US Congressman Shri Thanedar voiced unwavering support, stating, “Terrorism cannot be tolerated and it cannot go unpunished. India has the right to defend its people.”

UK Voices Outrage, Urges Strong Action

British Foreign Secretary expressed “outrage” over the Pahalgam attack and urged Pakistan to crack down on terror networks operating from its soil. Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated, “No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from another country.” MP Priti Patel added that India is entitled to take “reasonable steps” in self-defence. ‘Ready To Strike, Trained To Win’: Indian Army Sent Strong Message Minutes Before India’s Operation Sindoor Against Terror Camps in Pakistan.

France Stands in Solidarity

France reiterated its support for India’s anti-terror efforts. The French Foreign Office condemned the Pahalgam attack and acknowledged India’s right to act in self-defence, reaffirming its commitment to fighting terrorism alongside India.

Israel: ‘No Place to Hide for Terrorists’

Israel’s Ambassador to India condemned the attack in strong terms, asserting that terrorists must be held accountable. “There is no place to hide from their heinous crimes,” the ambassador said, underscoring Israel’s backing of India’s right to defend itself.

Netherlands Backs India

Dutch MP Geert Wilders, known for his outspoken views, declared on social media that “Kashmir is 100% Indian,” using the hashtag #PakistanBehindPahalgam to highlight alleged Pakistani involvement in the attack.

Codenamed Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed two weeks ago, the strikes were conducted between 1:05 am and 1:30 am, all of 25 minutes, using missiles. Shortly after the strikes, the Ministry of Defence, while underlining that “no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted”, said “our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory” and “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution”.

