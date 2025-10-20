Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20 (ANI): Railway staff of Chennai Egmore station were able to trace and deliver a lost wristwatch of a passenger valued at Rs 5,000 to the passenger in under an hour after the complaint was received, a press release said.

Dr Guru Bruno, a passenger in Train No. 20628 Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express on October 18, had forgotten his wristwatch in the restroom of the train.

He filed a complaint using the RailMadad portal at 12:28 am, and gave his PNR, coach and seat. It took the Railway Helpline a few minutes to confirm his complaint through a call and SMS.

According to the press release, at 12:49 am, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reported to him that the train had already been pulled into the yard and that a search was on. At 1:12 am, Dr Bruno was sent WhatsApp photos of a found wristwatch, which was then verified by the authorities that it was his.

The following morning, the railway authorities handed over the watch to Dr Bruno after he provided a written request, a copy of his ticket, and his Aadhaar to the authorities.

Taking to the social media platform X, Dr. Bruno thanked the authorities.

He wrote, "This is amazing work from all concerned. To be frank, this is not even a 'complaint'. There is nothing wrong with the Railways. It was my mistake to keep the watch in the train. Within 40 minutes of my complaint on the website, at midnight, for no fault of theirs, a dozen people have worked..."

"This morning, I went to the Station, gave a letter requesting the watch, xerox copies of my ticket and Aadhar and got back my watch after signing the register. Big shout-out to all the dedicated workers of Southern Railways and Railway Protection Force," he wrote. (ANI)

