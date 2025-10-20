Lucknow, October 20: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Diwali greetings on Monday, describing the festival as a "beacon of hope" for the soul and a sacred symbol of the "eternal victory of truth". "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the grand festival of Diwali, the sacred symbol of the eternal victory of truth, the eternal righteousness, and positivity! The festival of lights is not merely a ritual of lighting lamps, but a beacon of hope in the soul, a pulse of harmony in society, and a resolve for national resurgence. May the grace of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Janaki illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts, and may the lamp of faith, enthusiasm, and zeal be kindled in everyone's life--this is my prayer.Jai Jai Siyaram!" wrote CM Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier, in a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us." Meanwhile, President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan extended greetings to the nation on the eve of Diwali, wishing joy, prosperity, and peace to all citizens in India and abroad. Diwali 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Diwali Greetings to Citizens, Says ‘May This Sacred Festival of Lights Illuminate Every Individual’s Life’.

According to a statement from the President's Secretariat, President Murmu conveyed her warm wishes and spoke about the significance of the festival in India's cultural and spiritual life. "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world," the President stated."Diwali, one of India's most popular festivals, is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil," the statement from the President's Secretariat read.

The Vice-President, CP Radhakrishnan, also extended his greetings to the nation on the eve of Deepawali. In a statement released by the Vice-President's Secretariat, he described Deepawali as a celebration of the triumph of goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance. "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and hearty wishes to all Indians and friends of India, both in the country and abroad," the statement said. Diwali 2025 Wishes, Messages and Images: Send Shubh Deepavali Greetings, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Wish Loved Ones a Happy Diwali.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Diwali 2025 Greetings

सत्य, सनातन, सदाचार और सकारात्मकता की शाश्वत विजय के पावन प्रतीक महापर्व दीपावली की आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं! दीपोत्सव केवल दीप जलाने का अनुष्ठान नहीं, बल्कि आत्मा में आशा का आलोक, समाज में समरसता का स्पंदन और राष्ट्र में नवजागरण का संकल्प है। प्रभु श्री राम और… pic.twitter.com/ShL15uGKcr — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 20, 2025

"Deepawali celebrates the triumph of goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance. Deepawali is the time when values of generosity, charity, and inclusivity - so deeply ingrained in our civilisational ethos - become profoundly evident when we share and extend our support towards the needy and underprivileged sections," the statement said.

