Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister visited the shrine in the evening wearing traditional attire of 'dhoti' and shirt, during his two-day visit to the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Earlier Tuesday, PM Modi addressed the people of Palladam where he received immense affection and heartwarming gifts from the people of Tamil Nadu.

A huge gathering of supporters had lined up at the closing ceremony of the BJP's 'En Mann Ek Makkal' padayatra where PM received immense affection from the Kongu region reflecting in what was presented to him on stage.

PM Modi was gifted a 67 kg Turmeric Mala (Garland) by people from Erode to thank him for establishing the Turmeric Board.

The Erode area is known for turmeric cultivation. Farmers from there feel that the NDA government's decision to set up the Turmeric Board will boost exports.

The Thoda tribal community gifted handmade shawl from Nilgiris to PM to express gratitude because of PM's emphasis on women Self Help Groups. There is optimism that the shawl sales will rise significantly due to this.

A replica of Jallikattu Bull was also presented to the PM as a mark of thanks to bring back Jallikattu after Congress banned it in the time of UPA government, where DMK was also a partner. (ANI)

