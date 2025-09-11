Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 11 (ANI): Amid the ongoing rift in the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), party founder S Ramadoss removed his son and PMK Working President Anbumani Ramadoss from the party.

Ramadoss said that the action has been taken as Anbumani failed to respond despite being given two opportunities to give an explanation for the charges against him.

Also Read | PM Modi Varanasi Visit: Banaras Residents Gives Rousing Welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Convoy (Watch Videos).

S Ramadoss alleged that his son is "destroying" PMK and asked the party workers not to maintain ties with him.

"Anbumani is trying to destroy the PMK. He is unfit to be a politician and has acted arbitrarily. Without me, Anbumani would not have grown. No one from the PMK should maintain any ties with Anbumani. Only 10-15 people are with him," he said.

Also Read | 'Mera Desh Pahle': Lyricist Manoj Muntashir Announces Grand Stage Show Ahead of PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday (Watch Video).

This comes after the PMK's Disciplinary Action Committee meeting last month.

According to a press release by the party, Anbumani was summoned for an explanation regarding certain organisational matters. He was given 16 show cause notices dated August 19. However, without offering any explanation, without seeking extensions, and without showing any sense of responsibility, he deliberately failed to appear before the committee. His continuous refusal to provide explanations for the 16 show cause notices makes it clear that he has accepted all the wrongdoings mentioned in them.

Therefore, all the charges levelled against him are to be considered true and valid. Hence, his actions have been confirmed as against the interests of the party and its growth. Until now, Anbumani has neither taken responsibility as a leader nor acted with commitment. His approach has been irresponsible, selfish, and unbecoming of a party leader, the press release said.

This behaviour has caused great pain, disappointment, and dissatisfaction among the party's administrators, leaders, and members. It has also brought disrepute and disgrace to the party.

Accordingly, as a disciplinary measure, Anbumani is hereby removed from the post of Pattali Makkal Katchi's Organisational Head.

Furthermore, since the party's future growth depends on proper administration and dedicated collective efforts, he is also expelled from the primary membership of Pattali Makkal Katchi with immediate effect.

From now on, no member of Pattali Makkal Katchi should maintain any association with him in the name of the party. If anyone does so, they too will face strict disciplinary action.

This resolution must be communicated to the public, party members, and the general media, so that everyone understands that Pattali Makkal Katchi will not hesitate to take such strong actions against anyone who acts against party unity and development, the release said.

The father and son have been at loggerheads with each other in the recent past. Earlier in April, Anbumani Ramadoss issued a clear and firm statement reaffirming his position and dedication to the party's growth and core values, and said that he will continue to be the party chief. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)