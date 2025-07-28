Chennai, Jul 28 (PTI) In a crackdown against drugs, Tambaram police on Monday said they have seized over 5,000 'ganja chocolates', and arrested 11 including 7 college students, following extensive searches.

Nearly 100 police personnel, led by an assistant commissioner, simultaneously searched 12 locations, including 5 apartments. It led to seizure of 166 grams of ganja, and 5,250 ganja chocolates, Hookah-related items from unauthorized hookah centres, illicit tobacco products and 10 mobile phones used for selling ganja, a Tambaram city police release said, adding 11 were arrested.

Also Read | 'Honour Killing' in Tamil Nadu: Dalit IT Professional Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight in Tirunelveli.

The searches were conducted on July 26, 2025 by police at Potheri, Marimalai Nagar and Kattankulatur, all suburbs of Chennai under the Tambaram city police commissionerate's jurisdiction.

Of the 11 arrested, 7 were students studying B Tech, police said, adding 7 cases were registered against the accused (under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003) in Maraimalai Nagar Police Station.

Also Read | Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Bigger Than Mount Everest: Scientists Make Chilling Revelation About Mysterious Interstellar Object' Racing Through Our Solar System.

The special police team continues to probe the source of procurement, distribution networks, and drug peddling syndicates involved.

"Strong and sustained efforts are underway to completely dismantle the network and eliminate the drug menace in the region."

The police, providing a background, said: "In the year 2025, so far 318 cases were registered under NDPS Act, in Tambaram police jurisdiction."

A total of 1,516 kg of ganja was seized during raids and follow-up investigations and 341 accused persons were arrested in connection with the possession, distribution, and trafficking of narcotic substances.

Also, 1,208 kg of seized contraband was destroyed in accordance with established legal protocols. Eleven habitual and notorious drug offenders were detained under the Goondas Act, which demonstrates the firm stand against repeat and organised offenders.

Tambaram, on the southern outskirts of Chennai, is the gateway to south Tamil Nadu.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)