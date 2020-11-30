Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported nine deaths and 1,410 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the State Health Department, the total cases of COVID-19 in the state have gone up to 7,81,915.

"Tamil Nadu has reported 1,410 new cases, 1,456 discharges and nine deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total discharges are 7,59,206," the department said.

The death toll has gone up to 11,712. The state has 10,997 active cases.

According to an official notification by the state government regarding the COVID-19 restrictions, Chennai's Marina Beach will be reopened after December 14. (ANI)

