Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths as per the state Health Department.

With this, the active cases in the state stand at 394.

As per the health bulletin, as many as 58 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below the 1,500 mark on Sunday and 1,421 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

