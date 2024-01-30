Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Rural Development Minister Periyasamy gave his clarification on Monday on Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's criticism of the implementation of the PM Awas Yojana scheme in the state.

Periyasamy said, "In Nagapattinam District, so far permission has been given for house construction to 127 beneficiaries, and 75 beneficiaries have completed constructing the houses in the Venmani Rural area. The remaining 52 beneficiaries are working to complete their house construction."

Also Read | 'I Can't Do JEE, Am a Loser': 18-Year-Old Girl Student Commits Suicide in Kota a Day Before JEE Main Exam, Apologises to Parents.

He further said that the Union Government permitted 31,056 houses in the Nagapattinam district and beneficiaries have finished the construction of 23,110 houses.

"The Dravidian Model Government takes all measures to implement housing schemes in rural areas to benefit all people," he added.

Also Read | UNESCO World Heritage List 2024-25: 'Maratha Military Landscapes' To Be India's Nomination for UNESCO Tag, Says Culture Ministry.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi claimed on Monday that villagers of Nagapattinam district, eligible to become beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, are not able to get the benefit of the scheme due to administrative apathy and alleged corruption.

The Tamil Nadu Governor's remarks came a day after he visited Keezhvenmani village in Nagapattinam district, where over 40 agricultural labourers were burned alive by a landlord five decades ago in 1968.

"It is tragic that the deserving poor villagers of Nagapattinam district are not able to get the benefit of PM Awas Yojana due to administrative apathy and alleged corruption. A humongous high cost concrete structure in Keezhvenmani village as a memorial, to commemorate the massacred 44 poor labourers, in the midst of thatched shacks of the poor all around by a political party that claims to champion the proletariat is not only ironical but a mocking insult to the martyrs and the poor," Governor Ravi wrote in a post on his social media platform, X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)