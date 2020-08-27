New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): With a recovery rate of 85 per cent, Tamil Nadu stands second after Delhi (90 per cent) in terms of people recovering from COVID-19, the Union health ministry said.

India has been continuously stepping up it's Covid testing capacity. Tests done per million have also scaled a new peak of being over 27000 according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Tweets ‘There’s No Sign of COVID-19 Vaccine Access Strategy, Govt’s Unpreparedness Alarming’.

According to the Ministry of Health, Bihar stood at number three with a recovery rate of 83.80 per cent, followed by Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (82.60 per cent), Haryana (82.10 per cent), Gujarat (80.20 per cent), among others.

"Early identification through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing, and focus on the timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured a high number of speedy recoveries. This has also kept the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) low," the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday in a tweet.

Also Read | Realme C15 First Online Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com, Check Prices & Exciting Offers.

In the list of CFR, Assam with 0.27 per cent was positioned at the top, followed by Kerala (0.39 per cent), Bihar (0.42 per cent) and Odisha (0.51 per cent).

Many states/Union Territories have performed better with more encouraging figures than the national average for the recovery rate and fatality rate, the Ministry said in another tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)