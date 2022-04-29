Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution in the state Assembly urging the Central government to permit the state government to send essential commodities including rice, pulses, dairy products and medicines to Sri Lanka amid the ongoing economic crisis.

The resolution moved by him stated, "But so far no clear reply has been received from the government of India in this regard. Therefore, this August House hereby resolves to urge the Government of India to positively consider the request of the Tamil Nadu Government immediately to send food and other essential commodities including life-saving medicines from Tamil Nadu to the people of Sri Lanka, who are facing severe hardship.

CM MK Stalin said, "On a humanitarian basis we should provide supporting hands to them. People are standing in long queues to get petrol and diesel. The power cut is there all over the nation, public transport also decreased. Tamils are suffering. Pesticide in Jaffna estates is being sold for Rs 32,000 which was once sold for Rs 1200."

"Don't want to comment or care who rules or what political things happen there but on a humanitarian basis, we should support and help our neighbours," he said reading the resolution.

"I urge all parties to extend their support to the resolution," Stalin added.

"Sri Lankans' life is in very sad condition now. We are in a position to provide them with essentials. The State government cannot supply them directly. It has to be done with the approval of the Union government and disbursed through the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka. I had placed a request (on the subject) with the Government of India soon after the crisis in Sri Lanka," Stalin read from the resolution.

"When I met PM Narendra Modi in Delhi, I raised this issue", the Chief Minister said moving the resolution.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin discussed the economic condition of Sri Lanka and proposed to send relief materials including food and medicines from the state to Sri Lanka, sources said. (ANI)

