Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 19 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Trailers Association and Lorry Owners Association on Sunday announced a one-day strike on July 22.

N Manoharan, the President of Tamil Nadu Trailers Association said that the strike is against the diesel price hike, road tax on commercial motor vehicles for the lockdown period.

On July 14, the Tamil Nadu Trailers Association staged a demonstration outside the Regional Transport Office in Chennai, demanding the waiver of road tax of commercial motor vehicles for the lockdown period.

The association also said that if their demands were not met, they will go on a strike on July 22 and raised slogans against the fuel price hike also.

"Lockdown was for all, the driver, cleaner and common men. When vehicles are not running on the road during the lockdown period, how can we pay road tax?" V Monoharan, member of the Tamil Nadu Trailers Association asked.

"Also, the fuel price is rising day by day. Today the price of diesel is Rs 81 per litre, how can we survive now," added Monoharan.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government informed the Madras High Court that it would cost Rs 1,724.43 crore loss if we waive the road tax of lockdown period and made it clear that such a relief cannot be considered. (ANI)

