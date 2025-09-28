Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Sunday approached the Madras High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the tragic stampede at a rally held by the party on September 27 in Karur that claimed nearly 40 lives.

Advocate S Arivazhagan, appearing for TVK, made a mention before Justice M Dhandapani, urging the court to take suo motu cognisance of the incident and ensure an impartial investigation.

The plea stressed that only an independent agency could uncover the lapses that led to the large-scale loss of life during the party's public meeting.

The judge directed the advocates to file a detailed petition before the Madurai Bench of the High Court. The matter is expected to be taken up for hearing on Monday at 2.15 p.m.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally in Karur on Saturday reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

Soon after the incident, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur late Saturday night, met the injured, and paid tribute to those who lost their lives. He announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government.

Meanwhile, TVK chief and actor Vijay announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. He also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.

"PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PMO posted on X. (ANI)

