Gurugram, September 28: Gurugram police on Friday conducted a major raid on a call centre operating from the basement of a building in Udyog Vihar Phase-5, arresting 11 people, including the owner and four women, for allegedly scamming individuals by selling fake sex enhancement drugs through misleading advertisements on Instagram and Facebook.

Acting on technical intelligence, a team led by Inspector Naveen Kumar of Cyber South police station, under the directions of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cybercrime) Priyanshu Diwan, traced mobile numbers used by the accused to lure victims into transferring money for counterfeit medicines. Bhind Shocker: Porn-Addict Man Kills Wife for Refusing To Record Sex Act; Police Find Obscene Videos and Sex-Enhancement Drug Searches on His Phone.

The arrested have been identified as Piyush Kumar, resident of New Colony, Gurugram district; Abhishek Sharma of Dera village, New Delhi; Chetan Saini, Kanhaiya Nagar, New Delhi; Dev Singh, Kapashera Border, New Delhi; Altaf Ansari, Jhadela, New Delhi; Neeraj Kumar, Patti Mohalla, Sahaswan, Badaun district, Uttar Pradesh; Arun Bhardwaj, Dera village, New Delhi; Kiran, Sector-17, Gurugram; Juhi, Kapashera, New Delhi; Moni, Sarhaul Sector-17, Gurugram; and Simran, Kapashera, New Delhi. Wife Dies After Sex on First Night of Marriage in UP's Hamirpur! Husband Had Consumed Sex Enhancement Pills Before 'Suhag Raat'.

The male accused were produced in court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody after a case was registered at Cyber Crime South police station under relevant sections.

Police investigations revealed that Piyush Kumar owned the call centre and managed advertisements for sex enhancement drugs on social media. Victims who filled out forms after seeing these ads were contacted by the team, which posed as doctors to sell counterfeit medicines and extract online payments. The fake drugs, procured in Delhi for Rs 50-100, were sold for over Rs 2,000. Shiv Kumar reportedly handled advertising, while other employees made calls to close the sales.

The accused employees, both men and women, reportedly received salaries ranging from Rs 15,000-20,000 per month, along with a 3% commission on successful scams. Police recovered 13 mobile phones, 54 boxes of fake sex enhancement capsules, and 35 small bottles of oil spray during the raid.

The four women accused were included in the investigation as per procedure, and the probe into the cybercrime racket is ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Indian Express ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 28, 2025 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).