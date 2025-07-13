India News | Tamil Nadu: Vijay Joins TVK Protest Seeking Justice for Custodial Deaths

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Sunday joined a protest held by its by his party demanding justice for Ajith Kumar, who allegedly died in police custody.Ajith Kumar, who allegedly died in police custody.
A large number of TVK members gathered to protest and seek action in the custodial death case.
Addressing a large gathering of TVK cadres, Vijay came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government. He questioned the state's commitment to justice and law and order, saying, "Law and order should be rectified in the state before this government ends, or else TVK along with the people will make sure it is."
Referring to the Chief Minister MK Stalin's apology to Ajith Kumar's family, Vijay remarked, "Yes, it is not wrong to apologize, but that's not enough. Please also apologize to the families of the 24 others who have died in custody during your government. Have you provided financial aid to them like you did to Ajith Kumar's family?"
He also invoked the Sathankulam custodial torture case that was handed over to the CBI. "Back then, you said handing the case to the CBI was a shame for the Tamil Nadu Police. What about now? The same CBI, which y