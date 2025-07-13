India News | Tamil Nadu: Vijay Joins TVK Protest Seeking Justice for Custodial Deaths

He also invoked the Sathankulam custodial torture case that was handed over to the CBI. "Back then, you said handing the case to the CBI was a shame for the Tamil Nadu Police. What about now? The same CBI, which ylass="tending-stories">

Referring to the Chief Minister MK Stalin's apology to Ajith Kumar's family, Vijay remarked, "Yes, it is not wrong to apologize, but that's not enough. Please also apologize to the families of the 24 others who have died in custody during your government. Have you provided financial aid to them like you did to Ajith Kumar's family?"

Addressing a large gathering of TVK cadres, Vijay came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government. He questioned the state's commitment to justice and law and order, saying, "Law and order should be rectified in the state before this government ends, or else TVK along with the people will make sure it is."

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 13 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay on Sunday joined a protest held by its by his party demanding justice for Ajith Kumar, who allegedly died in police custody.Ajith Kumar, who allegedly died in police custody.

A large number of TVK members gathered to protest and seek action in the custodial death case.

He also invoked the Sathankulam custodial torture case that was handed over to the CBI. "Back then, you said handing the case to the CBI was a shame for the Tamil Nadu Police. What about now? The same CBI, which you now call a mouthpiece of the BJP and RSS, why are you hiding behind the Union Government?" he asked.

Vijay alleged that several serious incidents during the current regime, including the Anna University case and now the Ajith Kumar case, had to be taken up by the courts due to "government inaction." "If the courts have to step in every time to ensure justice, what is the role of your government?" he questioned.

Ajith Kumar, who worked as a temple guard in Sivaganga, was taken into custody for questioning about a theft at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tirupuvanam. He later died while in police custody.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appoint an investigating officer within a week to probe the custodial death of Ajith Kumar. (ANI)

