Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 13 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 1,939 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally of total positive cases to 7,54,460 here, as per the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.

According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department, total discharged cases rose to 7,25,258 with 2,572 people were discharged today.

However, fourteen people succumbed to the viral disease taking the death toll to 11,454 in the state. Meanwhile, the tally of active cases stands at 17,748 here.

Meanwhile, with 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,28,795, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday. A total of 547 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours and with it the toll has mounted to 1,28,668.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

