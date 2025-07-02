New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fact-finding committee member Manan Kumar Mishra alleged that the police are "hiding" the family of the Kolkata gang rape survivor and not allowing anyone to meet the security guard, who is the fourth accused in the incident which took place on June 25 inside the campus of a law college in Kolkata.

He further alleged that there was an attempt to "tamper" with the First Information Report to change the name of the accused.

Mishra, told ANI a day earlier, "We visited everyone there and met other college staff also. When we saw some documents, it showed that some tampering had been done with the FIR. By looking at the document, it looks like someone attempted to change the name of the accused... We tried to talk to the victim, but it looks like the police are hiding the family of the victim and the family members... The guard is the best witness in this case, but they have also arrested him and are not letting him meet anyone..."

"We will submit our report; however, that is a different thing, how the government of Mamata Banerjee will work on this..." he added. The team had been tasked to probe the incident.

The team comprised former Union Ministers Satpal Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra, and Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

Meanwhile, the Alipore court on Tuesday sent the three main accused to police custody till July 8.

The Court also sent the security guard, the fourth accused, to custody till July 4.

The accused, Monojit, Pramit, and Zaib, will remain in police custody until July 8. The security guard, Pinaki, will be in custody until July 4. (ANI)

