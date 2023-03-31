New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday said since January, on an average a tap connection was provided every second in rural households in the country.

He said 86,894 tap connections have been provided every day since January.

Also Read | What is Impact Player Rule in IPL 2023? Know All About New Substitute Player Feature in Indian Premier League Season 16.

"Since January this year every second a tap connection was provided in the country. The speed has definitely accelerated," he said.

Till now, 11,62,66,119 rural households (59.83 per cent) have been provided with tap water connection out of the 19,43,34,294 households in the country, Shekhawat said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 9th Roza of Ramzan on April 1 in Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

For providing tap water connections in the rest of the 40 per cent of the households, groundwork has been accelerated, he said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is envisioned to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India.

Lakshadweep, West Bengal and Jharkhand are the worst performing among states and Union Territories, according to official data. PTI UZM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)