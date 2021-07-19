Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): In order to improve water supply position in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of Jal Shakti Department.

Speaking on the Union Territory Administration's endeavour to develop the 'Tawi' riverfront on the lines of Sabarmati Riverfront, the Lt Governor said that the project will change the face of Jammu and open up new avenues for tourism development.

"We need to make committed efforts for the speedy completion of all the other important water projects which are connected with the development of Tawi Riverfront," the Lt Governor said and set a deadline of one year for the completion of Jammu Tawi Barrage.

The Lt Governor also directed the officials for the completion of the ongoing water supply works to all the Hospitals, Anganwadi Centres, and Schools across Jammu and Kashmir by August 15 this year.

"Ensure no hospital, Anganwadi Centres, and schools in all districts of the UT shall remain without water availability," he added.

Taking note of water scarcity in several villages in the UT, Lt Governor directed the officials of Jal Shakti Department to take immediate measures and address the issue.

"No individual, no village should be deprived of drinking water. The water crisis issue must be dealt with the spirit of service because clean and safe water is a basic human need. Strong action will be taken against officials if they fail to resolve it as quickly as possible" said Sinha.

He also observed that the Jal Jeevan Mission is the top priority of the government of India and the UT administration, and resolute efforts need to be made on the part of the government functionaries and other stakeholders to turn this dream into reality.

"We are targeting to provide piped water supply to every household. Work on war-footing to achieve the ambitious goal of 100 per cent piped water (Har Ghar Nal se Jal) in Jammu and Kashmir by August 2022," the Lt Governor directed the officials.

A discussion was also held for ensuring active involvement of Deputy Commissioners for complete implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission in their respective districts.

Highlighting the need to make people-centric interventions for improving the water supply position in the UT, the Lt Governor directed for preparing comprehensive strategies, besides involving stakeholders in the planning process of Water Supply Schemes and other projects to create a sense of belongingness amongst them for a better outcome.

"Explore all possibilities to ensure that the water supply shall reach the Panchayat Ghars in every village. There is also a need to maintain water source sustainability to provide a regular drinking water supply to the people," Sinha asked the officers.

With an objective to make the water supply connection service more convenient to the people, Sinha directed the department to develop a robust mechanism for making the said service available online.

He asked the department to lay a dispute redressal system and maintain close synergy with other departments, besides working in convergence mode for effective execution of water supply augmentation works.

Taking serious note of the delays in the execution of works, he further said that the administration is not going to tolerate any laxity on the part of the government officers.

The members of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority (JKWRRA) were asked to share expertise with the Jal Shakti department for ensuring the timely completion of works.

"Revenue generation is an important component of the working of any department. Jal Shakti Department also needs to put special focus on increasing revenue realization. Responsibilities shall be fixed for the officers of the divisions with low revenue generation," said the Lt Governor.

Directions were also passed to the department for submitting the pending Utilization Certificates (UCs) to the government of India within 15 days.

M Raju, Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti Department also briefed the chair about the functioning of the Department.

Raju informed the meeting about the progress made so far under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM); National Water Mission -Catch The Rain; Flood Management of Jehlum (PMDP); Flood Management Projects under FMBAP; Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojna (PMKSY/AIBP); Lift Irrigation Schemes; Minor Irrigation Schemes; Construction of Tawi Barrage; NABARD Funded Projects; and JKIDFC Funded projects. (ANI)

