New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) In a stern action against several property tax defaulters, eighteen godown and four commercial properties in the Narela Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been attached by civic authorities, officials said on Wednesday.

The MCD is "fully committed" to recover property tax due from defaulters and action has been taken under section 158 of the DMC Act, they said.

"Municipal Corporation of Delhi took stern action against property tax defaulters in the Narela Zone, and the property tax department has attached 18 godowns in Jindpur area and four commercial properties in Begumpur area," the MCD said in a statement.

The property tax department of the Narela Zone has been pursuing these cases for long time, and had "sent many notices" under various sections of the DMC Act in the past. "But, these notices were not taken seriously by these property owners," it said.

"MCD taking serious view of their failure to pay due tax has attached properties. If the property owners fails to clear their property tax dues then appropriate action as per the DMC Act 1957, will be taken against them. MCD requests all the property owners to be responsible citizens and clear their tax dues in time," the statement said.

