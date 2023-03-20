Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): The former chief minister and TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday strongly condemned the attack on the party MLAs inside the Assembly in the morning, said a press release.

Never in the history of Andhra Pradesh has an MLA been attacked inside the House and today is the darkest day in the Assembly's history, Naidu said in a press release here.

The former chief minister is of the opinion that the attack on a Dalit MLA, Swamy, is pre-planned and with encouragement from Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, as per the press release.

Terming the ongoing session of the Assembly as a Kourava Sabha, Naidu said, "Jagan has gone totally mad with the latest results of the elections to the Legislative Council."

Earlier on Monday, the YSR Congress (YSRC) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs got into a brawl in the Andhra Pradesh assembly on Monday during a protest by the latter against the government order imposing the ban on roadshows and rallies on the roads.

During the question hour, a few TDP MLAs led by K Atchennaidu went to the podium with yellow placards and gheraoed the Speaker from both sides. They tore papers and threw them at Speaker Tammineni Sitharam.

During the ruckus that ensued, YSRCP MLAs VR Eliza and TJR Sudhakar Babu went to protect the Speaker. However, a TDP MLA pushed them, and TJR Sudhakar Babu was also injured in the scuffle.

TDP MLA Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy hurled expletives at Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and the YSRCP MLAs.TDP MLA Gorantla Buchaiah pushed Vellampalli Srinivas who fell down leading to tense moments in the House.

The YSRCP MLAs strongly condemned the behaviour of the TDP leader and termed it a black day in the AP's Assembly history. They alleged that these attacks and protests were a ploy by the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu in a deliberate bid to disrupt the Assembly proceedings.

Meanwhile, N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted, "Shocked to see our MLA Dola Swamy being attacked in the assembly by YSRCP MLAs. Today is a Black day for Andhra Pradesh because such a shameful incident has never happened in the hallowed halls of the assembly before."

This seems like a pre-meditated attack as a response to TDP's clean sweep at the recently held MLC polls. Strongly condemn this dastardly act and demand the immediate suspension of YSRCP leaders involved in the incident, he added.

He further said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will become a blot in Andhra Pradesh's history for such tyrannical actions.

The proceedings were stalled for a brief period and the TDP leaders were suspended for a day from the Assembly proceedings.

In January, The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh banned all public meetings and rallies from being held on state roads, including national highways, citing public safety concerns. (ANI)

