Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging "breakdown of democracy" in Andhra Pradesh during the first phase of gram panchayat elections and demanded the deployment of central forces in the remaining phases of the polls.

In a letter written to the President and Union Home Minister, he alleged that the State Election Commission is unable to conduct free and fair elections as the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is indulging in a violation of the election code of conduct.

"The members of the state Cabinet had directly interfered with the election process bymaking a derogatory statement against State Election Commissioner and attributing politicalmotivations to the State Election Commission (SEC) which is a constitutional body whenit is functioning independently as per the constitutional mandate under Article 243-K andas per the Judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court," Naidu stated in the letter.

The TDP chief further alleged that a section of police and officials are "hand in glove" with the ruling YSRCP and are turning blind eye to the atrocities the ruling party workers are committing during gram panchayat polls.

Naidu asked the President and Union Home Minister to deploy central forces so that the remaining phases of the gram panchayat elections are conducted in a free and fair manner.

"In the above backdrop, I appeal to Your Excellency to intervene in order to strengthenthe State Election Commission (SEC) in Andhra Pradesh. Further, it is necessary toinvolve officials and central forces from Government of India in order to ensure smooth,peaceful, free and fair conduct of local body elections in Andhra Pradesh," the letter read.

Polling for the first phase of gram panchayat elections in the state was held on Tuesday.

The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)

