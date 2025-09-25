Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Former MP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Margani Bharat came down heavily on the TDP-led coalition government, accusing it of converting Andhra Pradesh into a police state by unleashing a wave of illegal arrests against social media activists.

He revealed that in just one year, 282 activists were arrested, 822 were served notices, and 86 were jailed under fabricated charges.

"The government cannot tolerate questions on its failures. Instead of accountability, it is choking voices through intimidation and fake cases," Margani Bharat said.

He cited examples, including the arrest of Tharak Pratap Reddy in Guntur, where police slapped BNS sections meant for criminals, kidnappers, and dacoits on a young activist.

"Savindra Reddy was arrested despite High Court warnings to the police against illegal detentions, showing the contempt this government has for the judiciary. Similarly, activist Bhargav was targeted, and even family members like Preeti, sister of activist Bharat Chandra, were unlawfully detained to pressure them. This is nothing but state-sponsored terror against citizens who dare to speak," he said.

Bharat also condemned the humiliation of Dalit activist Pulisagar in Rajahmundry, who was abused and locked in a cell for posting about flood damages. He recalled how officials like GST Assistant Commissioner Subhash Chandra Bose and RTC conductor Kusuma Kumari were punished for simple social media posts.

Bharat slammed TDP MLA Balakrishna's abusive remarks against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly. "His language was indecent, his behavior disgraceful. With his conduct, even a breath analyzer seems necessary before he enters the House," he mocked.

He further attacked Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh, saying, "The Red Book is now their Constitution. Police are being used as TDP workers, raiding YSRCP leaders' houses at midnight and shielding ruling-party rowdies."

Ridiculing the so-called Super Six Success celebrations, Bharat said, "It is not success but a super fail. The coalition has collapsed on its welfare promises. Naidu and Pawan Kalyan will soon pay the price for this undemocratic rule." (ANI)

