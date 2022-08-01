Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 1 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao's daughter Uma Maheshwari was found hanging at her residence in Jubilee hills in Hyderabad, said police on Monday.

"Uma Maheshwari committed suicide in her residence at Jubilee hills on Monday. Uma Maheshwari is former CM and TDP Party founder NTR's younger daughter," said M Sudarshan, Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Also Read | MPPEB Group 3 Recruitment 2022: Registration Begins For 2557 Draftsman And Other Posts At peb.mp.gov.in; Check Details Here.

After receiving information police reached the spot and noticed that Uma Maheshwari hanged herself to death in her residence.

Police have shifted the body to a local government hospital for post-mortem.

Also Read | ITR Filing: New Record of Over 72.42 Lakh ITRs Filed On A Single Day, 5.83 Crore IT Returns Filed Till July 31.

A case is being registered under Section 174 CrPC and further probe is on.

Uma was the youngest among 12 children of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and was the youngest of four sisters. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Daggubati Purandeswari and Nara Bhuwaneswari, who is TDP President and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's wife, are her sisters. Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members rushed to Maheswari's residence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)