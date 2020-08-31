Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader K Atchan Naidu was discharged from the hospital at Mangalagiri in Amaravati region after recovering from COVID-19.

According to the officials, he has left for his native place Nimmada in Srikakulam district.

Also Read | NEET And JEE 2020 Update: Railways Allows Aspirants to Use Mumbai Special Local Services on Exam Days.

He got the discharge from the hospital after he tested negative for the coronavirus.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had granted bail to Naidu in the ESI scam three days ago.

Also Read | Liquor Sale in West Bengal: Bars, Restaurants Allowed to Serve Alcohol, Dance Bars to Remain Shut.

The Former Minister was arrested by ACB officials in June in connection with the ESI scam in which he is one of the main accused.

The ACB personnel brought him from Nimmada village in Srikakulam district to Vijayawada. He had undergone an operation for fissures only a few days before the arrest.

The court ordered judicial remand and sent him to Guntur Government General Hospital for treatment. Later he was shifted to Ramesh Hospital in Guntur on July 8. He was detected corona positive on August 13 and shifted to NRI Hospital at Mangalagiri. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)