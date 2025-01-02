Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Against the backdrop of the TDP membership crossing one crore in just a few days, the party national general secretary and Minister for Education, Nara Lokesh, on Thursday entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with insurance companies for all the one crore party activists, said a press release on Thursday.

Nara Lokesh, along with representatives of the United India Insurance and the Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services, is creating a history of sorts. The TDP thus created history, as this is the only political party in the country that is providing insurance security to as many as one crore activists, the release mentioned.

Also Read | Dulal Sarkar Shot Dead in West Bengal: TMC Councillor Gunned Down in Malda, CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Shock (Watch Video).

As per the agreement entered into, the party paid Rs 42 crore as the first premium for providing insurance to the party activists for the full year beginning January 1, 2025, till December 31, 2025. The party will be paying almost the same amount next year too. As per the MoU, every party activist is eligible for Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance, the release mentioned.

Lokesh has been making all revolutionary decisions ever since he took charge as the leader of the party workers welfare and till now the party has spent a whopping Rs 138 cr for the welfare of the cadre. A separate legal wing has been set up to look after the court cases filed against the TDP activists during the previous atrocious rule of the YSRCP, the release said.

Also Read | Saharanpur: Major Mishap Averted As Metal Fragment Found on Railway Track in Uttar Pradesh; Authorities Start Probe (Watch Video).

A separate cell has also been constituted at the TDP central office to immediately come to the rescue of the party cadre if they meet any accidents. On behalf of the NTR Trust, residential schools have been established in Hyderabad and Challapalli in Krishna district to extend free education to the children of those deceased party activists. The party activists in both the Telugu States are expressing deep pleasure over the efforts of Lokesh for looking after their welfare like his own family members, the release mentioned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)