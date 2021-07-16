Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) on Friday resolved to raise the YSRCP-led Andhra Pradesh government's alleged 'financial terrorism' and 'economic crisis' in the coming session of the Parliament.

The TDPP meeting was presided by the party national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The TDP MPs would bring to the attention of the Centre how the Jaganmohan Reddy regime has been allegedly pushing Andhra Pradesh into a severe financial crisis that the salaries were not being paid properly to the government employees.

"TDPP decided to expose the YSRCP regime's failures and misdeeds regarding the inter-State water issues, deterioration of law and order, attacks on the Telugu language, etc. The Parliament would be informed how Rs 41,000 Cr public funds were diverted by the YSR regime without proper accounts, vouchers and receipts," reads the TDP statement.

The TDP MPs would apprise the Centre of how Rs 1.78 lakh crores loans were taken while no development activities were taken up in the past two years. At the same time, the AP Government was misguiding the Centre by furnishing wrong figures and numbers by following unparliamentary practices.

The CAG has objected that the YSRCP regime was straightaway diverting the Central funds that were released for specific people-centric programmes.

The TDP MPs will raise in the Parliament how AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhara Rao were having friendly dinner meetings on one hand and creating artificial water disputes on the other hand, the party release said.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister was not able to do anything even though Telangana was using its police in order to wrongfully release water from Srisailam in the name of hydel power generation.

Expressing concern over the water dispute, the TDP MPs deplored that Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy was apparently mortgaging the Andhra Pradesh interests to Telangana since most of "his ill-gotten assets and related court cases were located there. The Centre should interfere and save the water rights of Andhra farmers since the YSRCP regime has failed miserably. Jagan Reddy's secret deals were hanging like a curse on the heads of AP people."

The TDPP also decided that it should fight for Special Status, Railway Zone, prevention of Visakha Steel privatisation, funds for the backward regions and against the political victimisation of the Jagan regime.

In the meeting, the TDPP vowed to continue its struggle for the Reorganisation promises and against the massive financial irregularities through sand, liquor, land and house sites mafia in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)