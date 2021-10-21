Visual from police taking TDP national spokesperson Pattabhi Ram to the police station (Photo/ANI)

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Vijayawada Police on Wednesday arrested Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference.

Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang said that TDP leader was taken to the Vijaywada police station.

Earlier on Wednesday, TDP's Central Office in Mangalagiri and Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised allegedly by Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) workers.

The incident took place after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after Pattabhi Ram's press conference at the TDP's state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur.

Several party cadres were also injured in the attacks. (ANI)

