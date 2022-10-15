Jamshedpur, Oct 15 (PTI) A teacher was arrested in connection with the alleged self-immolation bid by a student here after she was reportedly forced to remove her clothes to check whether she was copying from chits hidden in her uniform to write her exam.

The lady teacher was arrested on Friday night soon after the incident and a case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, superintendent of police (city), K Vijay Shankar told PTI.

The Class 9 girl, who was rushed to the Tata Main Hospital here, is in a serious condition, police said.

Meanwhile, Kendriya Mukhi Samaj activists staged a dharna in front of the office of East Singhbhum district education officer on Saturday demanding immediate dismissal of the teacher.

The Samaj vice-president Sambhu Mukhi also demanded free and proper treatment of the student.

According to a police officer, the girl in her statement to the police said that the invigilator humiliated her and made her remove her clothes to check if she was hiding the chits in her uniform.

Her mother, too, said that she could not bear the humiliation and set herself ablaze shortly after returning from school.

