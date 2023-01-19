New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A 29-year-old teacher was allegedly stabbed by a student inside a government school in west Delhi's Inderpuri on Thursday morning, police said.

The victim, identified as Bhudev, takes physical education classes in the school, they said, adding the 18-year-old accused has been arrested.

According to police, the victim had in the past scolded the accused student over not wearing the uniform properly.

On Thursday, when the teacher pulled up three students on the staircase over the same issue, one of them took out a knife and stabbed him, they said.

Ghanshyam Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said, "We have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and arrested the accused student who is over 18 years."

The two other students involved in the case have also been apprehended, police said.

"The injured teacher is undergoing treatment at BLK hospital and is stated to be stable. A stab wound was found on his stomach and the knife used in the crime has been recovered," the DCP said.

Bhudev hails from Rohtak and joined the school only in September last year. He has a young daughter and his wife is pregnant, police said.

