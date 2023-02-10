Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10 (ANI): Team Sea Sakthi from Kumarguru College of Technology (KCT) will represent India for the second time in the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge (MEBC) 2023.

Organised by the prestigious Yacht Club De Monaco (YCM), MEBC 2023 is set to happen this year from July 3 to July 8.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Says There Will Be New Dawn in the Country After Polls.

The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, a one-of-a-kind challenge, aspires to promote green innovation in the Yachting Industry. It encourages students and researchers to build boats emphasizing zero-emission propulsion and sustainability.

With no prior experience in marine systems and ocean technologies, Team Sea Sakthi, the marine arm of Kumaraguru Institutions managed to build an electric catamaran last year. The Catamaran weighs less than 310 kg and is primarily powered by Lithium-Ion batteries and secondarily powered by solar panels.

Also Read | Global Investors Summit 2023: Development of Uttar Pradesh Necessary To Make India a Five Trillion Dollar Economy, Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

The team scripted history by becoming the first and only Indian team to take part in the MEBC. The team secured the sixth position globally in the energy class. It also won the Communication Prize for being the most Popular Team in the contest.

With over 20 Nations converging to create, innovate and present the future of marine transport, Team Sea Sakthi is ready to conquer the Monaco Waters again for the second time.

The energy boat is undergoing transformational changes as Team Sea Sakthi is venturing into Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology with a strategy of winning the race for a sustainable future.

"This will make the energy boat India's first Hydrogen Powered Catamaran and also, would open doors for the students in the institution and region to venture into alternate energy storage systems," said S Kiranlal, Assistant Professor at KCT and representative of Team Sea Sakthi.

"Team Sea Sakthi, this year is also developing its own azimuth type high-speed electric propulsion system, named "Propel-sone". This propulsion system of Sea Sakthi would be the first azimuth-type electric propulsion system to be introduced in the Indian market," he further added.

At the moment, Team Sea Sakthi is engaged in the fabrication phase and is manufacturing a monocoque-type natural fibre fabricated cockpit under 20kgs.

Anjana Prasad, Propulsion Analyst of Team Sea Sakthi said, "The team had no prior knowledge and experience in the marine systems and alternate energy storage systems just about a year ago. Now it holds a sub-team that has expertise in marine propulsions and fuel cell technologies."

"Team Sea Sakthi holds a lot more for the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge 2023 because the Team believes, this is a race, we must win for a better and liveable tomorrow," she added.

Team Sea Sakthi is currently slaying in the boat manufacturing phase and is more engaged in seeking Patrons/Sponsors for this extensive project because fabricating an Energy boat enriched in new advancements with some initial costs is obviously not a plain sail.

Regarding the logistics, the team faces a big challenge as it would cost 15-20 lakh to transit the cockpit to Monaco and back and the total expenses for the project starting from registration, component purchase, building the boat, logistics, travel, and accommodation for the students at the event would be nearly 55 lakhs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)