New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) to collaborate on joint studies, research, and technical contributions in advanced telecom technologies and global standardisation activities.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the partnership aims to develop India-specific standards and test frameworks, explore future network technologies such as 6G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), NGN, VoIP and enhance India's participation in ITU-T (International Telecommunication Union - Telecommunication Standardisation Sector) Study Groups.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: CM Rekha Gupta Decides To Implement Staggered Working Hours for Delhi Govt, MCD Offices From November 15 Amid Rising Pollution.

The MoU was signed on Friday by Amit Kumar Srivastava, DDG (Mobile Technologies), TEC and Prof.Sachin Patwardhan, Dean (R&D), IITB, in the presence of Syed Tausif Abbas, Sr. DDG &Head (TEC), Jitendra B Chavan, DDG (WR TEC) Mumbai and Prof.Prasanna S Chaporkar, EE Department, IITB at IIT Bombay.

The partnership creates a formal framework for TEC to work closely with IIT Bombay on next-generation telecom and standardisation activities.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Target RJD-Congress Alliance; Claim 'Jungle Raj' Will Not Return to State.

Key Areas of Collaboration include 6G, Core Network, Artificial Intelligence, Satellite Communication Systems, Signalling Requirements and Protocols.

This partnership aims to accelerate indigenous R&D and increase India's influence in global standardisation processes by strengthening India's contributions to global standardisation bodies such as ITU and 3GPP.

As per the Ministry, this collaboration will further the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision by strengthening indigenous research, design and manufacturing in telecom - developing India-specific standards, test frameworks and home-grown solutions that bolster national self-reliance, secure critical communications infrastructure and reduce dependence on imports. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)