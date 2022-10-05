New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Services have been affected on the Delhi Metro's Blue line on Wednesday due to a technical snag, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

"Blue Line Update: Delay in services from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted around 7.15 am to alert commuters.

Also Read | Dry Day 2022 Dates in Delhi: No Liquor Sale on Dussehra, Diwali As AAP Government Declares Them As Dry Days.

The metro services on the line have been affected due to a technical glitch, sources at DMRC said.

The Blue line of the Delhi Metro connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beats Wife, Punches Her in Face Before Throwing Her Out of House After Daughter Starts Crying.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)