Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the use of technology is crucial for the transparent implementation of schemes, emphasising that it is the most effective mantra to tackle corruption.

Addressing a gathering at a smartphones and tablets distribution ceremony held under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme at Deeksha Bhawan of Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, CM Yogi said, "By providing smartphones and tablets to two crore youth in order to equip them with technological tools to address today's challenges, the state government is rapidly advancing towards the goal of making the youth capable, competent, and self-reliant."

During the event, around 1,000 students from universities and colleges were provided with smartphones. CM Yogi handed over smartphones to 15 students. The Chief Minister, while explaining the importance of technology to the youth, gave several practical examples.

He highlighted that the public distribution system in the state was entangled in corruption before 2017. In districts like Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Sonbhadra, and Chitrakoot, people were dying of hunger due to the shortage of ration, he pointed out, adding that within a week of his becoming the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 2017, raids were conducted on the 80,000 ration shops in the state while 30 lakh fake ration cards were identified.

"Following this, all the ration shops were connected to the point of sale with the use of technology. The ration card was linked to Aadhaar. The result is that presently the public distribution system of Uttar Pradesh is the best in the country," Yogi added.

The Chief Minister emphasized the transformative role of education institutions beyond merely awarding degrees, attributing the shift to the National Education Policy introduced by Prime Minister Modi. Under this policy, institutions are tasked with imparting not only traditional knowledge but also fostering self-reliance and self-sufficiency among students, he stated.

CM Yogi highlighted that with the help of smartphones provided by the government, youths can learn about the various schemes of the central and state governments, such as PM Startup, Standup, Mudra, and the Chief Minister's Youth Self-Employment Scheme, as well as schemes for girls, enabling them to explore avenues of self-reliance.

Yogi Adityanath raised a pertinent question regarding the necessity for higher education institutions in Uttar Pradesh to conduct social impact studies, similar to those performed before major industrial establishments.

He envisioned economic benefits and proposed that such studies could offer honorarium opportunities for numerous youths. The Chief Minister urged educational institutions to collaborate with industries and involve students in the CM Internship Scheme, wherein the government and the industry jointly provide an honorarium.

Mentioning cases of countries like Russia, Israel, South Korea, and Germany which have seen big wars, CM Yogi said that an increase in demand for Indian human resources has been seen in these countries during their reconstruction phase.

Citing the demand in countries like Israel, CM Yogi said that 5,000 people from Uttar Pradesh are working there, earning a monthly salary of Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh, along with getting free accommodation and meals. Yogi encouraged the youth to prepare for global opportunities, emphasising the need for skill development.

Addressing development skepticism in Ayodhya, CM Yogi justified infrastructure investments, such as wide roads, as essential for providing convenience and handling large crowds. He drew a parallel with the Khichdi fair of the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, where wide roads ensure crowd management without inconvenience.

CM Yogi called upon the youth to follow PM Modi's 'Panch Pran' (Five Pledges) for India's development. During the smartphone distribution, he interacted with students, encouraging them and promising support. The emotional encounter with a differently-abled youth, Prince Vishwakarma, highlighted the Chief Minister's commitment to inclusivity and individual encouragement.

MP Ravikishan Shukla also spoke on the occasion. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Poonam Tandon, welcomed CM Yogi and outlined the programme, while prominent figures, including District Panchayat President Sadhna Singh, Mayor Mangalesh Srivastava, and various legislators, were present at the event. (ANI)

