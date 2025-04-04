Thane, Apr 4 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Maharashtra's Thane district after his father forbade him from playing games on his mobile phone and took away the device, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at a chawl in Newali village in Ambernath town on Thursday, an official said.

He said Aman Sahu, a Class 10 student, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling at his house while his family members were away.

According to police, the teen's parents wanted him to focus on his studies and had enrolled him in extra classes.

The boy was addicted to a game on the mobile phone, and they decided to restrict the usage and took away the device, they said.

The boy took the extreme step as he was upset about losing access to the phone, police said.

Senior inspector Anil Jagtap said an accidental death report was registered at Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar.

