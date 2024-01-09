Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy was shot dead by his friends in a drunken brawl in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Surya Nagar area of Kalyan around 11.15 pm on Monday, an official said.

The victim, Rajan Yerkar, was consuming alcohol with four of his friends when an altercation took place between them. One of the accused produced a country-made revolver and shot the victim from a point-blank range, he said.

Yerkar was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

A case has been registered under various sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, he said.

The accused, Rohit Bhalekar, Parvez Sheikh, Sunil Waghmare, and Sameer Chouhan, are yet to be apprehended, the official said.

