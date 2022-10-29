New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by two juveniles following an argument over one of them harassing his sister, police said Saturday.

The teen had allegedly slapped one of the juveniles, they added.

The police received information about the stabbing on Friday night. He was taken to Sardar Patel Hospital where he was declared dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said.

Both the juvenile assailants have been apprehended and the weapon of offence recovered, the police said.

CCTV footage of the purported incident circulating on social media shows a scuffle between two youths. During the scuffle, a third person is seen arriving at the spot with something in his hand and attacking the victim.

After the two assailants flee, a visibly faltering victim is seen taking out his mobile phone and ostensibly calling someone for help. He then collapses near a bike with the knife stuck to his back.

The video also shows people watching the youth lying there but no one helping him.

Based on a statement of the victim's father, a case under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), Chauhan said.

The complainant alleged that while he was taking his son to the hospital, he revealed that the two juveniles had passed lewd comments at his sister, Chauhan said.

The victim warned the two juveniles and even slapped one of them a few days ago. To avenge the slap, the juveniles allegedly stabbed him multiple times when he was returning from computer class, Chauhan said.

The officer added that no complaint from the girl or her family members about molestation or sexual harassment had been received at the Patel Nagar police station.

Ab investigation is underway and legal action will be taken if any conspiracy by any other person is found, she added.

Both the juveniles disclosed that they used to tease the sister of the deceased. A few days ago, the victim had warned them to stay away from his sister and slapped them. On Friday, they stabbed him, police said.

Following the incident, the victim's family and friends staged a protest outside Patel Nagar police station. The victim's neighbour Deepak Singh Bisht alleged that the accused had harassed the victim's sister earlier.

"This was a pre-planned attack. They knew that the victim went to computer class every evening and returned around 9 pm. They attacked him while he was returning home and fled," Bisht alleged.

Another family friend alleged that passersby saw him bleeding on the road but no one helped him. The incident happened hardly 15 to 20 metres away from his home, he said.

According to Delhi Police data, the national capital witnessed 277 murder cases till July 15. The number of murder cases reported in 2021 was 459, while in 2020 it was 472.

