New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 19-year-old in the Madangir area of the national capital on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, information about a scuffle at Bhumiya chowk, Madangir was received on Tuesday night around 9.30 pm. In this scuffle, Kunal (19), a resident of Madangir suffered stab injuries and was declared brought dead upon at the nearby private hospital where he was rushed.

After a search police apprehended two suspects and investigation revealed that Kunal was murdered on personal enmity.

A case of murder has been registered at Ambedkar Nagar Police station. Further details awaited. (ANI)

