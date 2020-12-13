Rajgarh (MP), Dec 13 (PTI) A teen and his 25-year-old relative were killed on Sunday afternoon when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said.

The incident occurred near Aranya police post, and the deceased have been identified as Mahesh Dangi and his 15- year-old nephew Kuldeep Dangi, Biaora police station in charge Rajpal Singh Rathore said.

"The truck driver fled from the spot and a case has been registered against him," he added.

