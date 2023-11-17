New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a group of youth after they picked up a fight in Rohini's Aman Vihar area, police said on Friday.

A Class 10 student, Akash had gone to meet his friend at Prem Nagar Extention when he was attacked by a group of youths on Thursday, police said.

The police received a call at about 7.45 pm about the incident. When a police team reached the spot, it found him lying on road in a pool of blood.

Akash was having multiple stab injuries in his neck and hands. He was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said a case of murder has been registered at Aman Vihar Police Station and teams were formed to nab the accused.

