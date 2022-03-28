Patna (Bihar) [India], March 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday sought action against Bihar's Director-General of Police over security breach of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.

"Chief Minister is not safe. It is a major security lapse. Anyone comes and attacks the CM...Action should be taken against DGP for not arresting the culprits," said Yadav.

Earlier on Sunday, a youth tried to hit Bihar Chief Minister from behind during a programme in the Bakhtiarpur town of Patna district.

Police apprehended the youth on the spot and it was revealed in the initial investigation that he is mentally disturbed.

Kumar directed officials not to take any punitive action against him and offered medical help to him.

"Nitish Kumar has directed officials not to take any punitive action against him and after understanding the medical problem he is facing, he should be provided with medical treatment," reads the official statement. (ANI)

