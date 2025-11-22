Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): A pall of grief descended on Patiyalkar village in Tehsil Nagrota Bagwan of Kangra district on Friday as news spread of Wing Commander Namansh Syal's tragic death in the Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show.

The 34-year-old Indian Air Force pilot, known for his sharp skills and adventurous flying spirit, was participating in a demonstration when the mishap occurred.

Wing Commander Syal, who hailed from the Nagrota Bagwan area, is survived by his wife (who is also an officer in the Indian Air Force), their six-year-old daughter and his parents. As the news reached his native village, relatives, neighbours and locals began gathering at his ancestral home with shock and sorrow.

Mehar Chand, a villager, told ANI, "All of us are very sad to know about this accident. People are going to their house to show solidarity and express grief. The family is not here, but the extended family members are here. He was a brilliant child, and we are proud of him."

Another resident, Madan, told ANI, "We cannot accept that someone so full of life and courage is no longer with us. The entire village is sad and shattered."

Former village pradhan Shashi Dhiman said the late officer had always made the community proud.

"Yesterday evening, my brother from Delhi told me about this unfortunate accident, and the entire village is very sad. His wife is in Chennai. His mortal remains will reach Chennai by evening. The last rites will be held here in Patiyalkar village," Shashi Dhiman told ANI.

Lekhraj, another villager, told ANI, "Namansh was our village's son. He was a wing commander on a very good post. He represented our village on the national stage. His death is a huge loss not just for his family but for the whole region. The entire village is grieving."

Visual from Wing Commander Namansh Syal's native village, Patiyalkar in Kangra:

Looking at the nature of the Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show 2025, defence expert Captain Anil Gaur (Retd.) speculated that the incident might have occurred due to the pilot losing control or a blackout due to the g-forces induced by gravity.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Captain Gaur said that the exact cause of the crash can only be determined after the data from the cockpit is retrieved.

Expressing condolences to the family of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically lost his life in the crash, Captain Gaur said, "It is sad that our Tejas jet was crashed during the Dubai air show and our brave pilot lost his life. From the visuals, it seems that the jet lost control during the acrobatics, or there might have been a pilot blackout. Blackout here means the excessive gravitational force."

"Pilots wear a G-suit so that the blood does not pool in their legs; there might have been an issue with that. What exactly happened can only be determined once the cockpit data is retrieved. I express my condolences to the family of the pilot," he added.

Excessive g-forces can cause blood to pool in the lower body, potentially leading to a pilot blackout.

The Indian Air Force announced the death of the Pilot after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025 on Friday.

The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

The plane went down while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported.

Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. Photos and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground. (ANI)

