New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Chairman and Managing Director DK Sunil has reaffirmed that the Tejas light combat aircraft's safety record is "the best in the world," and that there is "absolutely no problem" with the aircraft.

Talking about the recent crash at the Dubai Airshow, which took the life of Wing Commander Syal, the HAL chairman said that it was an "unfortunate incident", but it will not have any impact on the future of the aircraft. He also dismissed any alleged conspiracy over the crash, reaffirming confidence the armed forces has in the HAL.

"There is absolutely no problem with the Tejas, it is absolutely safe, and its safety record is the best in the world. What you saw in Dubai was an unfortunate incident. It will have no impact on the future of Tejas," the HAL chairman said.

When asked about people claiming a "conspiracy" behind the crash, the HAL chairman highlighted that the HAL has a track record of building a lot of equipment, and there is no self-doubt in the armed forces or the industry.

"Social media is quite prevalent today and everybody has an opinion and everybody considers himself an expert also. We have built the HTT-40, ground up trainer. We have built all these helicopters which are all flying all over the country. We have built the Prachand. Where is the question that the capability is not there, or there is self-doubt? There is no self-doubt in the armed forces or the industry. It's perhaps in the public, but there's no doubt that we can do it and we have the capability," he said.

He further mentioned that in regards to future orders, HAL is looking to complete its Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (U-CAV)- CATS Warrior, which will be ready by 2026 and fly by 2027. Similarly, the HAL is also working on Utility Helicopter Maritime (UHM) which will also start flying in 2027.

"We are building the U-CAV -'CATS Warrior'; It will be ready by next year, and we expect it to fly by 2027. We are also working on the UHM (Utility Helicopter Maritime)- utility helicopter for the deck-based version. It will start flying this year, and delivery in two years," he said.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the demise of Wing Commander Namansh Syal after a Tejas aircraft crashed and burst into flames at the Dubai Air Show 2025.

Footage from the Dubai Air Show showed the aircraft hitting the ground and sending up thick black smoke. Emergency crews rushed to the site, but Wing Commander Syal was unable to eject and sustained fatal injuries.

The Tejas Mark-1 aircraft had been executing an eight-minute aerobatic routine when it failed to recover from a low-altitude "negative G-turn," resulting in a fatal descent and explosion in front of spectators. (ANI)

